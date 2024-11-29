Europa League: Reuben Amorim Earns First Victory as Manchester United Boss

Matchday five of the UEFA Europa League, the second tier of UEFA club tournaments, was filled with upsets and surprises.

Manchester United’s new boss, Reuben Amorim, narrowly avoided a full-time draw against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Manchester United edged past Bodo/Glimt with a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford, thanks to Rasmus Højlund, who scored a brace, and Alejandro Garnacho, who gave United an early lead. However, Bodo/Glimt fought back, equalizing and even taking a 2-1 lead by the 23rd minute.

This marks Reuben Amorim’s first victory as United’s head coach. His managerial journey with the club began last weekend in the English Premier League, where his side was held to a full-time draw against Ipswich Town.

During his post-match interview, Amorim reflected on the warm reception he has received since arriving from Portugal:

“The first thing is that half of the stadium doesn’t really know me. I came from Portugal — I’ve done nothing for this club yet. So, the way they make me feel at home it’s so special. You know, it’s not after something, it’s before something. This is something special, and I will keep this with me to the end of my career. It’s a special moment in my career, and I hope it will be one of many games here. It’s a great crowd, great supporters. They are hungry for wins, and that’s what we want to give them. One more win in Europe, improve the team, show them what we are working on.”

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Amorim expressed confidence in the team and his belief in their potential:

“I know it will be tough. We will face problems in the future, but that is normal in every club and for every coach. We are making changes in the middle of the season, and we know we don’t have much time to train. I believe in the people, I believe in the players, I believe in the staff, and I feel at home. I have a job to do, and I know how to do it. You have to be lucky sometimes; the ball hits the post and goes in. These small things will help us. I am confident because I believe in everyone in this squad.”

Full-time results for all match day 5 games:

Standing after matchday 5:

