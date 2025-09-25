Ohaneze targets Igbo unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, announces date, host state

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has announced that this year’s Igbo Day celebration will be held on Sunday, September 28, and Monday, September 29, 2025.

According to a statement from the National Publicity Secretary of the organization, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, the celebration will be held in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

The theme for the year’s commemoration is “Onye Aghana Nwanne Ya” (Be your brother’s keeper), which underscores the essence of Igbo unity, remembrance, and resilience.

The statement described Igbo Day as a solemn and sacred occasion in the Igbo national calendar, for collective reflection, honoring the memory of the victims of the 1966 pogrom, innocent patriots whose sacrifice continues to inspire the spirit of unity, justice, and peace among Ndigbo.

The statement read, “The two-day event will begin on Sunday, September 28, with a thanksgiving Service to be held simultaneously across churches in Igbo land.

“By 4:00 pm the same day, the Igbo Day Lecture will take place at Hilton Leisure Hotel, Regina Road, Awka, featuring eminent scholars, cultural leaders, and stakeholders.

“The celebration proper will hold on Monday, September 29, at Ekwueme Square, Awka, and will include prayers, tributes, and cultural performances showcasing Igbo heritage.”

Dignitaries expected at the event include Senator Ned Nwoko, who will serve as Chairman of the Occasion; Senator Azuta Mbata, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, as Chief Host; and the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as Host Governor.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide calls on all Igbo sons and daughters, friends of Ndigbo, and lovers of justice and unity to be part of this historic event. Together, we remember. Together, we rise,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, and Anambra State President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu has said the year’s edition will be unique, as it lays focus on Igbo unification.

According to Okpalaezeukwu, the Igbo nation has experienced a lot of setbacks because of how her people have pursued individual agenda, as against the collective interests of the race.

He noted that the renewed efforts by the present leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo to unify all Igbo-speaking tribes, will give impetus to the agitation by people of the race, to find relevance in the Nigerian state.

“Over the years, our people have pursued diverse interests. The disunity among Igbos has been a very strong weapon in the hands of her oppressors, and the Ohanaeze has identified this.

“From Rivers, to Delta, to parts of Kogi and other places where various dialects of the Igbo nation are spoken, we want to ensure that we begin to see ourselves as one.

“The age-long adage that ‘Igwebuike’ (There is strength in unity) must begin to play out in our system as Igbos. Together, we can forge a more formidable front to pursue our collective interests,” he said.

Okpalaezeukwu, while expressing the readiness of Anambra State to host the celebration, said the decision followed the acknowledgement of the efforts of the state government towards the Igbo agenda, as well as its commitment to building a livable and prosperous homeland.

“Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo is a strong believer that Igbo land can be developed in a way that it will become a destination point and not a departure lounge. This is a major step towards securing the best bargain for our people and Ohanaeze Ndigbo recognizes and appreciates it,” he posited.