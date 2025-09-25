spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 25, 2025 - 3:29 PM

Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

BREAKING: Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days as the National Union of Electricity Employees has started a strike.

The union announced the action in a statement signed by its Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, on Thursday.

According to NUEE, the strike was called because the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) failed to implement the new national minimum wage, address casualisation of workers, and meet other outstanding demands.

The union explained that it had earlier given TCN an ultimatum, which expired without any progress. NUEE accused the TCN management of ignoring workers’ welfare and failing to provide a clear plan to resolve the issues.

“As a result, our members have been directed to stop work until management shows readiness to meet its obligations,” the statement said.

Previous article
Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno
Next article
Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

DSS Arrests Kwara Monarch’s Wife and Aide Over Terrorism Links

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested and...

CAN Backs Ladoja’s Ascendancy, Predicts Peace for Ibadan

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter,...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

News 0
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

News 0
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

DSS Arrests Kwara Monarch’s Wife and Aide Over Terrorism Links

Security 0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested and...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x