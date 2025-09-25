Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days as the National Union of Electricity Employees has started a strike.

The union announced the action in a statement signed by its Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, on Thursday.

According to NUEE, the strike was called because the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) failed to implement the new national minimum wage, address casualisation of workers, and meet other outstanding demands.

The union explained that it had earlier given TCN an ultimatum, which expired without any progress. NUEE accused the TCN management of ignoring workers’ welfare and failing to provide a clear plan to resolve the issues.

“As a result, our members have been directed to stop work until management shows readiness to meet its obligations,” the statement said.