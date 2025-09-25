spot_img
September 25, 2025

Katsina Government Sacks 3,488 Workers Over Payroll Fraud

News
By: Hassan Haruna

Katsina Government Sacks 3,488 Workers Over Payroll Fraud
Gov Radda Dikko

The Katsina State Government has dismissed 3,488 workers from local government councils and education authorities after a biometric screening exposed widespread payroll fraud.

Out of 50,172 staff screened, 46,380 were confirmed as genuine workers, while the rest were found to have used fake documents, failed to show up, or engaged in fraudulent activities.

Governor Dikko Radda received the committee’s report on Wednesday during a State Executive Council meeting. He explained that the exercise uncovered ghost workers, falsified records, absenteeism, and illegal promotions.

The committee also recovered N4.6 million from people who collected double salaries or received pay while on leave.

According to the governor, the exercise produced the first unified digital database of staff in Katsina’s local governments and education authorities.

He noted that the state could save about N453.3 million monthly and N5.7 billion annually if the recommendations are implemented.

A White Paper will be issued to guide full implementation of the findings.

Radda stressed, “Despite high revenue allocations, many councils still struggle to pay salaries because of fraudulent wage bills. This reform is necessary to free funds for grassroots development.”

The committee chairman, Abdullahi A. Gagare, revealed that the Education Secretary of Zango was caught inserting 24 ghost workers into the payroll, describing it as a serious act of betrayal.

The screening was carried out by a 10-member panel of retired officials and security personnel, assisted by 16 co-opted members.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
