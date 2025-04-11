Ohanaeze Ndigbo Anambra Chapter Holds Retreat to Enhance Organizational Efficiency and Unity

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Anambra State Chapter, organized a one-day enlightenment retreat and seminar on Thursday as part of measures to galvanize its various organs for greater efficiency.

The retreat held in Awka attracted Ohanaeze Ndigbo elected executives from the local government to the state level, as well as the leadership of the women and youth wings.

The event’s theme is ‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a mechanism to galvanize and uphold the core values of the Igbo race/ nation with special reference to Anambra State.’

In his address, the state President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, explained that the idea behind the enlightenment programme was to help the new excos understand the organization’s expectations and mandate.

According to him, the organization under his leadership is committed to ensuring that its functionaries are aware of their responsibilities and able to fulfill their mandate.

Okpalaezeukwu insisted that the apex Igbo organization in the state has activated its organs for greater performance, especially at the community level, and expressed optimism that the retreat will positively impact the organization’s workings in the state.

Speaking on the upcoming governorship election in the state, Okpalaezeukwu noted that by its formation, the organization was designed to champion the political welfare, development, and promotion of Ndigbo as a nation in Nigeria, but on a non-partisan basis.

He said the Ohaneze will evaluate the candidates according to their manifestos and personalities to ensure that the best candidate who will secure the best deal for the people emerges.

“This is an election year and we are urging our excos not to tilt to any political party. Rather, we should champion Igbo interests. We should look at manifestoes of the candidates, the individuals and personalities that will serve the Igbo interest, not along political or religious lines.

“We also have a duty to ensure that there is no voter apathy and that the people come out in their numbers to participate in their civic responsibility.

“We will also work to ensure a stable environment that will enable the people to participate in the elections,” the Anambra Ohaneze boss said.

In a keynote presentation, a former National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, said Ohanaeze must begin to carry itself as the leader of the Igbo nation, urging the Ohanaeze leadership in the state to lead by example.

He urged the officials of Ohaneze to avoid controversial statements that can destabilize the organization, but to follow its hierarchy to ensure unity of purpose.

“Ohaneze operates as a family and any internal crisis must be settled amicably.

“The success of the present Ohaneze Anambra leadership is solely dependent on your support,” Okeke-Ogene urged.

On his part, the immediate past State President of the Organization, Chief Chukwuemekalum Udodeme, suggested that the organization focus on strengthening Ohaneze Ndigbo at the Local Government level.

He urged them to respect the government of the day, as is the organization’s policy, and shun programmes that would undermine the group’s image.

The immediate past Chairman of the State Association of Town Union, ASATU, Barr Titus Akpudo, maintained that the new Ohaneze leadership in Anambra State has emerged, and the organization’s officials must rally support for it.

He urged unity among the organization’s ranks and advised against divisive tendencies that can destroy the association’s growth and progress.

The retreat allowed the group’s leaders to ask questions and get clarification on some grey areas of their offices.