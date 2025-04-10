24 Biafran Agitators Still in Detention in Ebonyi, as Court Releases 12 Others

24 Biafran agitators detained since May 24, 2021, alongside 12 others, are still in detention.

This is because 12 other agitators were granted freedom on Thursday after four years.

The court action followed a series of court orders discharging and acquitting them of all charges.

The lead Counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, described it as historic while reacting to the release.

He said that while justice may be delayed, it cannot be denied, asserting that freedom will ultimately prevail.

Ejiofor’s statement read: ”History was made today, April 10, 2025, at the Ebonyi State High Court, as 12 Biafran inmates, part of a group of 36 held since May 24, 2021, were finally set free in compliance with successive court orders discharging and acquitting them of all charges.

“This victory comes after a formal application by the Ebonyi State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), who, recognizing the repeated judicial pronouncements, withdrew the latest charges against these 12 individuals.

“This marks a long-overdue respect for the rule of law and reaffirms their innocence, which the courts have consistently upheld.

“In accordance with the court’s directive, I personally oversaw the handover of the released individuals, an order which the prison authorities promptly complied with.”

The IPOB lawyer noted that the group’s legal team remains relentless and fully committed to securing the freedom of the remaining detainees, who have also been discharged and acquitted by four different High Courts in Ebonyi State.

“Their release is no longer a matter of ‘if,’ but ‘when.’ That moment draws closer every day,” he said.