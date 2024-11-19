Odumodublvck Reacts to Backlash Over Exclusion from Wizkid’s Morayo

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has responded to criticisms following his noticeable absence from Wizkid’s highly anticipated album, Morayo.

The buzz began when Wizkid shared snippets of the project on Instagram, along with the list of featured artists.

To the surprise of many, Odumodublvck previously rumored to be involved was missing from the lineup. This sparked outrage among fans who had been counting on his collaboration with Big Wiz.

Amid the uproar, Odumodublvck wasted no time addressing the situation. In a tweet dripping with confidence, the rapper shrugged off the backlash, claiming he’s immune to the noise.

“Today, all my enemies don die. When tracklist drop, una go lobe me by force,” he tweeted, implying that his critics would eventually come around.

Odumodublvck also hinted that his haters secretly admire him despite their criticisms.

His defiant stance has only added fuel to the conversation, leaving fans divided between admiration for his boldness and disappointment over the missed collaboration.

While fans await Morayo’s official release, Odumodublvck’s response has become a talking point, proving yet again that drama and music go hand in hand in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

