Obiozor: How Ndigbo Proved Pundits Wrong – Atiku

Former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Prof. George Obiozor on his election as President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In a statement obtained by TNC, Atiku, while felicitating with the new President, sued for cooperation with other ethnic-social groups.

“I am elated that the process that led to his election and that of the new executive was concluded in line with established democratic tenets.

“Like many, who have followed with keen interest the goings-on, I had wondered how the group will pull through the process of the election and still come out unscathed and still remain a cohesive and strong force with its integrity intact.

“By the outcome of this election, Ndigbo have not only proved the pundits wrong but have shown that they are real democrats.

“I have known Prof Obiozor since his days as Director-General of Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, and a one-time Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States of America, Israel and Cyprus.

“I can attest to his brilliance, wisdom and experience, qualities that I am confident will come to bear as he pilots the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“I also take note of the “big shoes” left behind by Obiozor’s predecessor, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who elevated Ohanaeze Ndigbo to enviable heights such that he was appointed as the Coordinator of all the notable socio-cultural groups in the country.

“I know that Obiozor will tap into his experience and the networks he had built to further push the group to higher heights.

“My prayer is that God should grant Obiozor the needed wisdom, strength, boldness, strong character, good health, protection, candour, maturity and capacity for the assignment”.

The statement continued that “All eyes are on you to see the value you will bring to the table especially as it concerns the reconciliation of the groups and individuals who felt offended by the outcome and process leading to your election.

“They should be brought back to the fold and fully integrated for the sake of harmonious relationship between members of the group in particular and Ndigbo in general.

“Meanwhile, I urge you to sustain and improve upon the cooperation between Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other ethno-social groups across the country to ensure that the unity of Nigeria is stronger and that peace reigns across the country.

“My mind tells me that you have the interpersonal skills and enough group dynamics experience for the job and to weather the storm.

“I will keep praying for you and your management team”.