2027 Election: APC Will Win All Seats -Kente

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC in Taraba State, Chief Dr. David Sabo Kente has disclosed that the All Progressive Congress APC will win most or all of the election come 2027.

He made the disclosure while speaking with Journalists in Jalingo.

He gave examples of the recent by-elections in some states, including Karim I State Constituency, Taraba State, won by the APC Candidate, Hon. Abner Shittu.

“If someone doesn’t win election in a place and he started winning election, you should asked yourself how has it changed? It also shows you that many things are wrong and the coming days, unless measures are taken, the election will take a new dimension. We in the APC are not joking. We’re very serious this time.

“We’ll give it to whoever wants to give it to us. We will win our election as it were. It’s because of our internal issues and wrangling we had, that we lost most of the elections, bit I assured you if we put our house in other, which i want to assure you that our house is now in other, we will win election before 9 am on the election day. So the election in Karim shows you how serious we want to be, and how serious 2027 is going to be. I think 90 per cent of the by-elections were won by APC, that is to show you we’re not joking, whoever stands in our way, we will remove the person.

On his intention to contest for the Governorship seat alongside Governor Agbu Kefas, he said, ” I heard of a group agitating for me.

“I’m not aware of any meeting by such association, even though I know about the existence of that group. I’ve been in the game of politics for a little while, even when I was still in service. A lot of groups have been agitating such, but buying form for me is not the issue, because I’ve bought form three times I’ve not won election. So I think we should be thinking beyond buying forms. You know the role I played in this current government.

“I play a lot of roles to ensure he comes on board. As per the Jukun culture, for to run against my junior brother, it will be a very funny situation, except if it’s a general consensus by the whole Tarabans.

“I can only run for governorship if everyone is calling me to run, and you will bring the ticket, because I’ll not go running for tickets to my table and you will provide the resources, that’s the only time I can come. Now, what I want us to do is to see how we can assist the governor.

“To be honest, even though I work to bring this government on board, I myself have been engaged with my business activities.

“You know I’ve not been in the country for a while. So, I wouldn’t know how much resources was received and how it was deployed.

“I don’t have enough knowledge or statistics. But I’ve heard a lot of complaints. Remember, during the 2 years civic reception in Wukari, Governor Susuwan stooped up and said the governor had 6 years old, and I was bold enough to say no, Your Excellency he is part of us and we want him to succeed but he has only 4 years mandate.

“In 4 years, we’ll access him and now decide either to give him another 4 years. All I can say is that there’s massive improvement in the private sector, and the private sector thrives only if there are securities and a conducive environment.

“We’re lacking behind in quite a lot of things. We’re just two years in this government. My thinking is that we should find a way to assist those in power because they owe us. So, in summary form, I don’t think I’ll contest.

On the newly formed coalition, The African Democratic Congress ADC, Chief David Sabo Kente said, “If you listen to me recently, I always emphasise I’m remaining in the APC, because as far as I’m concerned, I’ve not seen a major challenge in the APC, not to even talk about a new coalition of a very strange bird fellow.

“You can see the coalition is tearing apart, virtually on a daily basis. I’m sure you know, the coalition will not survive APC intrigues because we’re up to the task, and we’re prepared to deal with any coalition. Even when the PDP says they will be in power for 60 years, we manage to remove them. So I don’t think any coalition will survive our onslaught.