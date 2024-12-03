NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Misconduct in Kwara State

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, warned Corps Members to steer clear of criminal activities during their service year on Monday.

Addressing the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream One Corps Members at the NYSC Kwara State Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area, Brigadier General Ahmed stressed that the Scheme is meant for individuals of good character who are committed to contributing to the development of their host communities, not for those engaging in illegal activities.

He reminded them that no Corps Member is above the law and emphasized that violating the NYSC Bye-Laws or the laws of the country would result in sanctions.

“Stay away from hard drugs, fraud, hooliganism, and other forms of misconduct that could land you in trouble. Avoid night travel, respect constituted authorities, and strictly follow the Scheme’s Bye-Laws,” he warned.

The DG also urged Corps Members to adhere to the NYSC dress code.

In his report to the DG, NYSC Kwara State Coordinator Mr. Joshua Onifade revealed that 1,319 Corps Members, 593 males and 726 females, were registered for the orientation camp.

He praised their discipline and dedication, noting that they had carried out their assigned duties responsibly and in an orderly manner.

