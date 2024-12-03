CHANQ: Rabiu Ali and 29 Home-Based Players Invited for Qualifiers

NPFL star Kano Pillars midfielder Rabiu Ali and 29 other home-based players have been called up by interim coach Austin Eguavoen to represent the Super Eagles B team in the double-header qualifiers against Ghana.

Regarded as the greatest player in the NPFL, Rabiu Ali has been in remarkable form, scoring eight goals after matchday 15. His performance has been further boosted by his strong partnership with Ahmed Musa, who rejoined Kano Pillars this summer.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the invited players are set to convene at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, on Wednesday to begin preparations. The first leg of the qualifiers will take place in Accra on Sunday, December 22, while the return leg is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Full List of the 30 Invited Players:

Henry Ozoemena (Enyimba FC)

Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United)

Ismail Sadiq (Remo Stars)

Waliu Ojewole (Ikorodu City)

Imo Obot (Enyimba FC)

Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United)

Junior Nduka (Remo Stars)

Victor Collins (Nasarawa United)

Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International)

Steven Mayo (Rivers United)

Abiam Nelson (Kano Pillars)

Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars)

Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars)

Saviour Isaac (Rangers International)

Musa Zayyad (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Emmanuel Ogbole (Kwara United)

Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Kazeem Ogunleye (Rangers International)

Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United)

Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United)

Osy Martins (Lobi Stars)

Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars)

Temitope Vincent (Plateau United)

Samuel Ogunleye (3SC)

Meyiwa Oritseweyimi (Bendel Insurance)

Ngbemena Ikechukwu (Heartland FC)

Sunday Megwo (Abia Warriors)

Umar Al-Amin Ibrahim (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Adams Aminu Sani (Kano Pillars).

