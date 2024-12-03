NAF and Aviation Ministry Partner to Advance Nigeria’s Aviation Sector

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, visited the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, on Monday.

The meeting signaled the beginning of a strategic partnership between the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Ministry to organize the Nigeria International Airshow.

During the visit, Air Marshal Abubakar outlined the NAF’s ongoing efforts to support national security, particularly in the aviation sector, and discussed opportunities for closer collaboration with the Ministry.

The discussions also focused on optimizing resources and technology to improve air defense and airspace management.

Minister Keyamo praised the NAF’s role in ensuring national security and expressed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Air Force.

He emphasized that this collaboration is crucial for advancing Nigeria’s aviation industry and successfully hosting the Nigeria International Airshow, which aims to elevate the country’s status in global aviation.

