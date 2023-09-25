NYG: Lagos’ Ezenwa Cecelia grabs three medals In Weightlifting

The Lagos State rising star Ezenwa Chinanza, a student of Command Day Secondary School, Oshodi, has won three medals in weightlifting event in the ongoing National Youth Games at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

She picked the first two gold medals for Lagos in clean and jerk. Cecelia competed in Group A Class 45 among her foes from Bayelsa, Edo, Adamawa, Osun, Abia Rivers and Cross River states to grab a bronze medal in snatch lifting (53).

Cecelia did not allow her attempt in snatch to hold her down as she landed two gold medals in clean and jerk (70) bringing the total to 123.

The student of Command Day Secondary School, Oshodi said she just put her mind in the competition and ensured that something good comes out of it.

Ezenwa further stated that her love for weightlifting is incomparable while thanking the Lagos State Government for giving her the platform to showcase her talent.

Lagos stormed Asaba, Delta State, with 299 athletes participating in 35 individual and team sports.

