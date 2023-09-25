Ekiti Government Moves To Resolve Farmers, Herders Crisis

The Government of Ekiti State, under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has reconstituted the Farmers/Herders Peace Committee in the state to address conflicts between farmers and herders.

The committee comprises various stakeholders, including cattle breeders, herdsmen, farmers, security outfits, drivers’ unions, market women, traditional rulers, youths, and others, ensuring fairness and equity.

The government said one of the primary objectives of the newly-reconstituted committee is to mitigate clashes between farmers and herders, which have been a recurring issue in the region.

“Sustained peace between farmers and herders would create a conducive environment for sustainable agricultural activities in the state, leading to increased productivity in both crop and livestock agriculture.

“This is strategically important as Ekiti State Government has attracted private investors to develop the agricultural sub-sector, stimulating economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

“Efforts are also underway to foster harmonious relationships among farmers, herders, security agencies, and communities in Ekiti State. For instance, the state government plans to strengthen security outfits like Amotekun and the Anti-grazing Corps for effective collaboration, especially in rural areas.

“All these initiatives converge at one point: Governor Oyebanji’s administration is committed to addressing farm destruction, farmland degradation, water pollution, farm grazing, and physical attacks to ensure a peaceful agricultural environment,” the government said.

