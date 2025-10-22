NUC Approves Imo State University of Innovation, Science & Tech

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has officially presented a Certificate of Recognition to the Imo State Government for the establishment of the University of Innovation, Science and Technology, Omuma.

The presentation ceremony took place at the NUC Headquarters in Abuja, where the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator (Dr.) Hope Uzodinma, CON, GSSRS, led a delegation from the state to receive the certificate.

The team was warmly received by the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, FCVSN.

With this recognition, the newly approved University of Innovation, Science and Technology becomes the 70th state-owned university and the 301st university in Nigeria.

The establishment of the institution underscores the federal government’s and Imo State’s shared commitment to expanding access to quality tertiary education across the country.

Governor Uzodinma described the approval as a landmark development in his administration’s efforts to drive technological advancement and youth empowerment through education.

He emphasized that the university will focus on digital entrepreneurship, science and innovation, key sectors necessary for national transformation in a technology-driven world.

Professor Ribadu commended the Imo State Government for investing in education and innovation, noting that the new institution aligns with the NUC’s vision to promote universities that address emerging global challenges through research and practical solutions.

The University of Innovation, Science and Technology, Omuma, is expected to open new frontiers in science and technology education, fostering skills development and innovation among Nigeria’s youth while contributing to the country’s broader socio-economic growth.