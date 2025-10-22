Borno Police Recover Stolen Car Linked to Ogun Robbery, Arrest Suspect

The Borno State Police Command has recovered a stolen car connected to an armed robbery that took place in Ogun State.

The operation was carried out by the Command’s Crack Squad under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso, obtained by The News Chronicle on Wednesday, the police received a report on August 3, 2025, around 2:00 p.m. from the Car Dealers Association in Maiduguri about a suspicious white Toyota car with registration number Lagos SMK 975 JY.

The car was brought in by one Umar Lawan, a resident of Shehuri South, Maiduguri, who tried to sell it but could not prove ownership.

The vehicle’s documents showed the name Joseph Nnoma Mary of Matogun, Ogun State, which raised further suspicion.

During questioning, Umar claimed that a man named Karama Bulama Mohammed, who is now on the run, gave him the car in Lagos to deliver to Maiduguri.

Police operatives quickly intervened, recovered the vehicle, and began investigations.

Findings later confirmed that the car had been stolen during an armed robbery in Ogun State.

One suspect has been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to track down the fugitive.

The Borno State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to the authorities