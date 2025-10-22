EU Mulls Ban on Ethanol in Sanitisers Over Cancer Risk

The European Union is considering banning ethanol as an active ingredient in biocidal products, including hand sanitisers, amid growing concerns over its potential cancer risk.

According to The News Chronicle, which monitored the development, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, that the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has flagged ethanol as a toxic substance following an internal recommendation by one of its working groups on October 10.

The agency cited evidence suggesting that ethanol may increase the risk of cancer and cause reproductive harm, including pregnancy complications.

ECHA stated that ethanol should be replaced in disinfectants and cleaning products commonly used across the European Union as part of efforts to safeguard public health.

The agency’s Biocidal Products Committee is expected to deliberate on the issue during its next meeting scheduled for November 25 to 28.

In an emailed response to Reuters, ECHA confirmed that it is currently assessing ethanol’s safety in biocidal applications. It added that if the expert panel concludes that ethanol poses significant health risks, a formal recommendation for substitution would be made.

However, ECHA clarified that evaluations are still ongoing and that no final decision has been reached.

The European Commission will make the final determination based on the scientific opinion of the agency’s expert committee.

Despite the ongoing review, the World Health Organisation (WHO) continues to classify ethanol and isopropanol as safe and effective for hand hygiene, maintaining that their benefits in infection control outweigh potential risks.