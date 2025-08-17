Nigerian Army Reshuffles Top Command, Appoints New Generals

The Nigerian Army has announced a major reshuffle in its leadership, appointing new generals to head key formations and specialised units across the country. This announcement on Sunday, August 17, 2025, is aimed at boosting efficiency, intelligence, and combat readiness.

Under the new postings, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife has been appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 2 Division, Ibadan, while Major General A.S.K. Wase will now lead 1 Division, Kaduna. These divisions are considered two of the Armyâ€™s most strategic commands.

Major General M.O. Erebelu has been named Provost Marshall, in charge of discipline and regimental order. Major General A.A. Idris has taken over as Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI), a critical role for internal and external security operations.

Other appointments include Major General J.E. Osifo as Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, and Major General A.A. Adeyinka as Chief of Logistics at Army Headquarters.

Â Major General Adetoba has been placed in charge of the Nigerian Army College of Logistics Management.

In addition, Major General Ugiagbe, formerly Chief of Military Intelligence, is now Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation, responsible for monitoring operational effectiveness.

Major General Akesode will lead the Armyâ€™s Monitoring, Verification & Compliance Mission in Ethiopiaâ€™s Tigray Region, while Major General M.T. Abdullahi will head the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Centre, strengthening the Armyâ€™s digital security response.

According to Army Headquarters, the new appointments will take effect between August 19 and 25, 2025.

The reshuffle reflects the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, to reposition the Army for greater professionalism, operational excellence, and adaptability in todayâ€™s security environment.

This leadership shake up goes beyond routine redeployments. It signals a renewed focus on discipline, intelligence, logistics, and modern warfare, with hopes that the changes will lead to stronger national security and a more effective military.