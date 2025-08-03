NSUBEB Boss Halts Construction at Wamba Primary School Over Land Dispute

In a decisive move aimed at preserving peace and ensuring proper land ownership clarity, the Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Dr. Kassim Muhammad Kassim, has ordered the immediate suspension of ongoing construction at RCM Primary School, Wamba, due to a lingering land boundary dispute.

The News Chronicle gathered that Dr. Kassim gave the directive during an inspection visit to the project site where he was briefed about the unresolved land conflict between the host community’s school management and a particular family laying claim to part of the school premises.

Expressing concern over the development, Dr. Kassim described the situation as regrettable and emphasized the need for community harmony when it comes to public infrastructure meant to serve the people. He said the decision to halt work was necessary to avoid escalation and ensure that public funds are not wasted on disputed land.

“As leaders, we must act with caution and protect the integrity of government projects. This school is here for the benefit of our children in Wamba, and it must not be caught in a cycle of contention,” Dr. Kassim said.

The NSUBEB Chairman appealed to the Chairman of Wamba Local Government Area and the school headteacher to wade into the matter and engage the aggrieved family in meaningful dialogue. He stressed the importance of resolving the boundary issue amicably so the project can proceed without further hindrance.

Dr. Kassim reiterated that the state government remains committed to delivering quality educational infrastructure across the state, but urged communities to play their part by providing a peaceful environment and embracing a spirit of cooperation.

The suspension of the project, though temporary, has drawn attention to the recurring issue of land disputes affecting public schools in rural areas. Stakeholders are hopeful that with swift intervention from local authorities, construction work at RCM Primary School will resume promptly.