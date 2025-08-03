NSCDC Nabs Suspected Railway Vandals in Bauchi

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bauchi State have apprehended two individuals suspected of vandalizing railway infrastructure in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.

The arrest, which took place on July 29, followed actionable intelligence, according to a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, Saminu Yusuf.

Yusuf disclosed that the suspects were caught in possession of a white Peugeot J5 vehicle, bearing registration number KTG 40 XF, which was loaded with 80 vandalised railway sleepers and four bags of charcoal.

He added that the successful operation was a result of swift response by the corps’ operatives.

The State Commandant, Oloyede Oyerinde, praised the officers for their prompt action and reaffirmed the NSCDC’s unwavering determination to safeguard national assets from sabotage and destruction.

He cautioned those involved in vandalism to desist or face the full consequences of the law.

Oyerinde also called on residents to stay alert and report suspicious activities to the nearest security agency, stressing that community collaboration is vital in curbing criminal acts targeting public infrastructure.