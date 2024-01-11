Nigeria’s expensive legislature

Nigeria’s history of epic governance struggles is as chequered as it is well documented.

Since independence in 1960, the country has struggled to find good governance at the highest levels. The cause of the country has not been helped by decades of military rule.In 1999, Nigeria returned to democracy after more than a decade of military rule.

Upon its return, it was a given that the country would take a while to acquaint itself with the delicate designs of democracy. To say that the process has taken more than expected is to put it mildly.

Democracy in Nigeria has revolved around a problematic federalism that encapsulates three arms of government being the legislature, the judiciary, and the executive.

Historically, they have had different roles to play. Playing those roles, though, has been a problem.

The legislature has especially been in the eye of the storm in recent times. Not a few Nigerians believe that the citadel of Nigerian legislation is at once overpaid and underworked.

Some of the bills that have also gone through the institutions in recent times have startled many Nigerians.Yet, through thick and thin, the legislature in Nigeria has remained in existence.

One area of controversy surrounding the legislature has long been about the amount the legislature receives proportionate to what it does.

In the past 25 years, the legislature is said to have taken home a staggering N 3.132trn as allocation.

Even amidst significant national outcry over what has become of governance in Nigeria, the National Assembly has continued to cup significant blame?

Has the National Assembly in any way justified the trillions sunk into it for 25 years? Many Nigerians think it has not.

There may have been those headily luminous days in 2006 when then President Olusegun Obasanjo odious third-term agenda died a slow, painful death in hallowed chambers. But that was largely about it.

Save for the period when Bukola Saraki held the reins as Senate President, the National Assembly has otherwise largely been a rubber-stamp for increasingly reckless and feckless executives.

Democracy has never worked anywhere on earth without the robust contributions of a virile legislature. It simply has never happened.

Apart from the immense responsibility of legislation, the legislature has always had the responsibility of keeping other arms of government in check and on their toes. This is easier said than done, as experience has shown many times.

There remains a disconnect between many Nigerians and the legislators who represent them in the National Assembly. Their humongous pay packets and general unwillingness to dig deeper has served up nothing but alienation for many Nigerians.

Many opportunities to strengthen Nigeria’s fragile democracy have arisen and gone begging because the National Assembly lacked courage. There is still time though for the National Assembly to redeem its battered image.

The Tinubu administration may still be in its early days. But the signs are that it is as directionless as they come. Tinubu’s presidency promises to leave Nigerians with a mountain to climb as it runs its course. If the legislature is ready to perform its duty optimally, it will have a mountain to climb.

A virile legislature can provide the sense of direction that is sorely lacking.

But it is doubtful that the current crop of legislators can as much as lift a finger. Already, a couple of astounding decisions and considerable gaffes have wafted through the two Chambers to leave Nigerians shaking their heads that another mistake has been made in constituting the National Assembly.

Until those who call themselves legislators clean up their acts and display their commitment to progressive legislations for Nigerians, Nigerians would continue to lament how much has been sunk into such a key institution with little or nothing to show for it.

