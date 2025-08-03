My Diagnosis and Solution to Nigeria’s Leadership Problems

If you ask me, Nigeria will hardly come out of its leadership/economic tragedy.

Why? We have been repeating the same thing and expecting different result.

A sick person shouldn’t be allowed to treat herself.

Even health care workers are not allowed to treat themselves. The reason is that any situation that tampers with a person’s emotions will never let them make good judgement.

Now to the state of our Nation.

Almost the Entire Nation is sick. Most inhabitants are in ICU already.

It is poor judgement to let the critically sick among the Nation attempt to be incharge of decisions about the health of the Nation.

This is purely about what untamed emotions can do. It has never brought good results.

We need some regulations on who should be able to vote in an election.

I have lived here long enough to see, feel and learn that the mind of majority Nigerians needs some ‘stepping-up’ to make a good choice irrespective of their age, tribe save for exposure.

How will this be achieved?

To be qualified to vote, One must have a level of business ownership, traceable source of livelihood. Tax paying obviously.

A person who has more to lose due to bad leadership will definitely do his/her due diligence and vote right.

Of course, we have more people who have little or nothing to lose after the election, or rather, who don’t know that they have something to lose if the wrong person gets in. The majority of the population feel they gain more on Election Day from the tips they get from politicians than in the following years.

I know that people will think this is about who is poor or rich. No, far from it. This is based on the principle that the sick do not treat themselves. This is about healing Nigeria. May be one day, we will get it right.

One thing is sure: the politicians who are in the position to adopt this will not like it, and the majority of the masses might feel they are marginalized also.

Like I said, this is not a decision based on emotions. It works even in Medicine where the most important thing, ‘Life’ is salvaged.

Azubuine Uche Nonso