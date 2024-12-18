NSCDC Arrests Man in Zamfara for Possessing Counterfeit $7,000 and Stolen Mercedes-Benz

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command, arrested a suspect, Mohammed Dauda Ismail, for possessing counterfeit currency amounting to $7,000 and a stolen Mercedes-Benz C300.

While parading the suspect at the Command Headquarters in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Wednesday, the Commandant, Sani Mustapha, revealed that the arrest followed a report by a victim, 33-year-old Alkasim Kabir from Kano State.

Kabir had reported the theft of his Mercedes-Benz C300, with registration number DAL 68 HK Kano, along with a Samsung Galaxy phone and an iPhone 12, on December 12, 2024.

According to the Commandant, the suspect, Mohammed Dauda, absconded with the items under false pretenses.

The Commandant explained that the suspect had visited the victim’s residence in Kano, pretending to refill gas at a nearby plant.

Instead, he fled with the car and phones. The stolen car was tracked to Zamfara, where Dauda was arrested on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at around 11:30 a.m. near Masjid Umar Bin Khattab along Sokoto Bypass Road in Gusau.

Mustapha disclosed that investigations also revealed the stolen iPhone 12 had been sold in Lokoja, Kogi State. The buyer has since agreed to return the phone to its rightful owner.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to attempting to sell the car and phones but failed due to a lack of valid car documents.

The NSCDC assured the public that investigations were ongoing and the suspect would be charged in court upon completing the process.

