Katsina Government Rewards Woman for Returning N748,320 Mistakenly Paid into Her Account

The Katsina State Government has recognized Malama Abdulkadir-Yanmama for her honesty after she returned N748,320 mistakenly paid into her bank account.

The funds were meant for the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the state.

Yanmama, who was not part of the programme, reported the error and returned the money.

In appreciation of her integrity on Wednesday, the Executive Director of the Katsina State Social Investment Programme Agency, Dr. Mudassir Nasir, presented her with a N500,000 reward on behalf of Governor Dikko Radda.

She was also given a commendation letter and offered a chance to participate in the next school feeding programme.

Speaking at the event, Nasir said, “She informed us about receiving a payment notification for funds meant for vendors supplying free meals to primary school students.

Since she was not part of the programme, she decided to visit our office to report the issue. We confirmed her honesty after verifying her claim through her bank statement and the auditor-general’s office.”

Governor Radda praised her actions, describing her as a model of integrity, and encouraged others to emulate her.

The state’s Auditor-General, Alhaji Anas Tukur-Abdulƙadir, also commended Yanmama, stating that her honesty deserved even greater recognition.

In response, Yanmama expressed gratitude for the support and recognition, saying, “I knew I had to return the money because it wasn’t mine.”

