Fake Malaria Drugs Flood Nigerian Markets

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered counterfeit versions of Paludex, a commonly used malaria treatment, circulating in Nigeria.

These fake products include both Artemether/Lumefantrine tablets and a dry powder oral suspension for children, manufactured and marketed by companies in Enugu and Ogun states.

Laboratory tests revealed that these counterfeit drugs contain no active pharmaceutical ingredients, rendering them ineffective.

Additionally, the products are not registered with NAFDAC, and the registration numbers displayed on their packaging are fraudulent.

NAFDAC warned that using such substandard medicines can lead to treatment failure, particularly in pediatric cases.

The agency is conducting nationwide surveillance to remove the counterfeit drugs and has urged healthcare providers, distributors, and consumers to remain alert.

NAFDAC advised individuals to purchase medicines only from authorized suppliers and report suspicious products to its offices for further investigation.

Anyone in possession of the counterfeit Paludex is instructed to stop its use immediately and seek medical advice if already consumed.

