September 1, 2025 - 4:50 PM

NSA Refutes El-Rufai’s Claim of Paying Bandits

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

NSA, Nuhu Ribadu

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has dismissed claims by former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, that the government pays bandits or offers them incentives.

In a television interview on Sunday, El-Rufai alleged that the ONSA coordinates such payments. ONSA described the allegation as false and baseless, stressing that neither it nor any government agency under the present administration has ever paid ransom or rewarded criminals.

Instead, ONSA reminded Nigerians that the government has consistently warned against paying ransom.

It noted that the administration’s strategy combines military operations with community engagement to address local concerns.

According to ONSA statement obtained by The News Chronicle on Monday, this approach has restored relative peace to previously troubled areas in Kaduna, including Igabi, Birnin Gwari, and Giwa.

It also highlighted recent successes by security forces, including the elimination of notorious bandit leaders such as Boderi, Baleri, Sani Yellow Janburos, Buhari, and Boka, as well as the arrest of Ansaru leaders.

ONSA emphasized that these victories came at great sacrifice, with some security officers losing their lives. It described El-Rufai’s remarks as unfair and disrespectful to the memory of fallen heroes.

The agency urged the former governor and other political leaders not to drag national security into partisan politics, stressing that the fight against banditry requires collective effort, not political point scoring.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

