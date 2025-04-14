NPFL Update: Remo Stars Need 3 Wins to Clinch Title, Lobi Stars Relegated

Matchday 33 of the Nigeria Premier Football League featured nine games on Sunday, April 13, with the fixture between Bayelsa United and Shooting Stars taking place on Friday.

Bayelsa United delivered an excellent performance in front of their home fans in Yenagoa, securing a resounding 3-0 victory over 3SC of Ibadan.

Despite being held to a goalless draw by El Kanemi Warriors, Remo Stars need just three wins from the five remaining games to be crowned champions of the 2024/25 season—their first-ever league title.

Makurdi-based club Lobi Stars became the first team to be officially relegated after a 0-2 loss to Sai Masu Gida in Kano. Nasarawa, Akwa United, and Sunshine Stars are also in danger of dropping to the second tier next season.

Enugu Rangers, while still mourning their hero Christian Chukwu, were stunned at home by Heartland, who secured an impressive 3-0 away win during the Oriental Derby.

A round of applause was observed in the 74th minute in honor of the legend.

Rivers United, Abia Warriors, and Ikorodu City have their eyes set on continental tournament qualification, currently occupying the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.