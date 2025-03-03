NPFL: Enyimba Stun Tornadoes as Remo Defeat Plateau United to Extend Lead by 12 Points

The Nigeria Premier Football League’s 27th round of matches took place over the weekend, delivering plenty of action on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Sunshine Stars hosted Kwara United and secured a 4-2 victory on home turf.

Sunday saw six exciting fixtures. Kano Pillars edged past Enugu Rangers 2-1, with goals from Rabiu Ali and Jerry Alex, while the Flying Antelopes managed a late consolation goal.

Abia Warriors held Nasarawa United to a 1-1 draw in Lafia. Bayelsa United defeated Bendel Insurance at home, climbing out of the relegation zone, while both Ikorodu City and Remo Stars also won their home games.

Remo Stars remain at the top of the table with 54 points, holding a comfortable 12-point lead over Rivers United, Shooting Stars, and Kano Pillars — all tied on 42 points and occupying second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Despite their victory, Sunshine Stars are still in the relegation zone alongside Akwa United and Lobi Stars. The league standings could shift after Monday’s fixtures, with three games still left to complete the round.