DJ Cuppy Reflects on Privilege and Growing Up in Wealth

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, recently opened up about how her perspective on her privileged upbringing has changed over time.

The billionaire heiress and disc jockey admitted that, as a child, she didn’t fully grasp how different her life was from the average Nigerian.

Growing up, she never had to worry about basic needs, and the luxurious lifestyle she enjoyed felt completely normal.

However, as she got older, she began to understand that what she once took for granted was something many people could only dream of.

Sharing her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “Growing up, I didn’t fully realize just how privileged I was. I never had to worry about anything.

Thank God I see it now. What felt normal to me is something someone else is praying for. Gratitude changes everything.”

Her post sparked conversations online, with some people appreciating her honesty and self-awareness, while others pointed out the stark contrast between her reality and that of everyday Nigerians struggling to make ends meet.

DJ Cuppy isn’t the only Nigerian celebrity who had a late realization about their privilege. Music star David Adeleke, known as Davido, once revealed that he didn’t know his father was wealthy until he was 13 years old.

Speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Davido shared that despite being a billionaire, his father, Adedeji Adeleke, lived modestly and even drove a Honda Accord. It wasn’t until a fire destroyed their family home that he realized the extent of their wealth.

“We had to leave immediately because the house was destroyed. My mum said, ‘David, we are going to the new house,’ and I was like, ‘New house?’” Davido recalled. “We drove there, and when I saw the mansion, I was shocked. That’s when I started realizing my dad was rich.”