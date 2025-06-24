NPA to Generate N1.28Trillion Revenue In 2025

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is proposing to generate an estimated revenue of N1.28 trillion in 2025.

This disclosure was made by the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority ( NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, during the 2025 budget defense session organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbour in Abuja on Monday.

Report states that the new revenue target represented a 40 percent increase from the N894.8 billion it realized in 2024.

Dantsoho noted that NPA’s 2025 budget was more than the figures, as it reflected its aspirations for a more efficient and globally competitive port system, even as he recalled that in 2024, the authority surpassed its revenue target of N865.39 billion, realizing N894.86 billion.

Giving kudos to the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dantsoho asserted, “this shows our unwavering commitment to national revenue generation, even when our operational liquidity is affected. ”

Explaining the sources of the revenue, the NPA boss stated that “the 2025 revenue was expected to come from Ship dues, N544.06 billion; Cargo Dues, N413.06 billion; Concession Fees, N249.69 billion and Administrative Revenue, N73.07 billion.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, said, “NPA should beef up its performance, improve port infrastructure and play a greater role in addressing Nigeria’s revenue and unemployment challenges.”

He emphasized that “the Ports remain a critical pillar of Nigeria’s economy and the agency needs to meet rising expectations despite its operational challenges.”

Nnaji insisted that “No country can thrive economically without high-performing Ports, adding, “they are the economic heartbeat of every nation, determining how buoyant a country is through the flow of imports and exports.”

According to him, NPA’s performance has implications beyond maritime activity, even as he opined that increased Port output can significantly boost job creation across several sectors.

“Nigerian Ports Authority is not just a revenue-generating agency; it is a national asset in terms of employment and economic impact.”

Continuing, he said, “we expect to see detailed strategies on how to improve revenue generation and expand employment opportunities through your 2025 budget.”