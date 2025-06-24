Where Is Uriel’s Money, Who Is Holding It?

Former big brother Naija star Uriel has asked a big question on the internet causing a stir.

During a live Q&A session she revealed that she has not recieved any cash gifts from fans as compared to her fellow BBN stars and she was not so happy about it.

But trust netizens to never forget especially when it comes to money; while others sympathized with her others were quick to bring receipts from 2023 to show that money was actually raised for her while she was still in the house. This means that her fans contributed money.

Uriel was surprised, shocked and confused sharing this on her instagram asking the group or person that the money was contributed to the big question “where is my money”? Why is my own always jaga jaga?

As usual we asked the streets (Actually, the internet streets) to ask gold what they feel about the drama and they have this to say:

Esther: You see if there is one thing I am sure about Nigerians is that we are opportunist, the government is not our only problem, how can you confidently keep money not meant for you for years and the poor girl is just realizing it. How wicked you did not even give her part of it.

Doris: I can never understand the concept of contributing money for all these BBN people, like why are you contributing money for them what did they do so I don’t even care wether they run with her money or not.

Idris: I am not really a fan of Big brother but the honorable thing to do when you have peoples money is give them. Imagine realizing almost two years after that money was contributed for you and you are not aware of it.

Grace: I am a big Uriel supporter and I hope that she gets her money, she gave us premium entertainment in the all stars show, abeg they should give my babe her money

Kabir: Corruption does not just start with politicians some people just love what is not theirs, abeg give the girl her money. I hope they find the person.

Adanne: I trust my Igbo sister that money will come out we don’t joke with money handler should come and explain.

Wether this is a case of misunderstanding and miscommunication from her handler Uriel deserves an answer, we will be bringing gist as the drama unfolds