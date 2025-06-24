Governor Zulum Orders Crackdown on Illicit Drug Markets After Konduga Bomb Blast

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has ordered a statewide crackdown on illegal drug markets following a deadly bomb blast at a fish market in Konduga.

During a visit to the scene, Zulum announced the formation of a committee to identify and shut down drug centers, warning that structures involved in illicit drug trade will be demolished and offenders prosecuted.

He also urged the Borno State House of Assembly to strengthen laws to enable warrantless arrests. The crackdown will cover all 27 LGAs, targeting areas where dislodged drug dealers have relocated.