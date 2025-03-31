Norwegian Club Gifts Player Four Trays of Eggs After Winning ‘Man of the Match’ Award

Norwegian club Bryne FK has gifted a player four trays of eggs as a Man of the Match award.

The prize was presented after the club’s 1-0 defeat to Bodø/Glimt during the first game of the 2025 season in the Norwegian league.

“Jan de Boer was voted Bryne’s best player against Bodø/Glimt and went home with the best man prize, which, in this match, was four trays of eggs from Steinsland & Co.”

Despite clubs moving away from outdated forms of gifts for the Man of the Match, the Norwegian side, where Manchester City forward [player’s name] once played, has introduced a unique prize format, gifting the player four trays of eggs.

They have also vowed to reward the next best player with tins of locally made milk.

The club, based in the southwest of Norway, close to the city of Stavanger, was promoted back to the top flight last season for the first time since 2003.