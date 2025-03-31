Bukayo Saka to Be Available for Selection This Week -Arteta

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Arsenal’s winger Bukayo Saka, who has been out for over three months after tearing his hamstring at Crystal Palace just before Christmas, which required surgery.

Mikel revealed that the England international will be available when the Gunners welcome Fulham at the Emirates. It is also great news for the club, which will be facing Real Madrid in the Champions League in the coming weeks.

“He’s pushing because he really wants it. We have to respect the timeframe, but we have done everything, and we have even had to hold him back, so he’s ready to go.

“It’s another massive weapon that we have. We know the impact that he’s had on the team and how important his role and contribution are to our success, so it’s great to have him back.”

He also feels that Saka could be fit enough to potentially start against Fulham, but wherever he’s named on the teamsheet, Mikel believes that he’s ready to hit the ground running despite missing the last 19 matches.

Mikel also gave an update on Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber, who missed action for their nations during the international break.

Riccardo was forced off late in the match against Germany and missed Italy’s next game due to a knee problem, while Jurrien was forced to watch the Netherlands’ matches from the sidelines due to illness.

While Mikel feels Timber should be available again, the news wasn’t as optimistic for Riccardo.

“He picked up an injury again with the national team,” Mikel added. “It’s really unfortunate the way it happened. It could have been much worse, so hopefully, it’s going to be a matter of weeks, but we’ll have to see how that injury evolves.

“Jurrien was ill for a long period—quite badly. He’s felt much better in the last few days, so he’s available.”