Over 35 Groups Petition Senate over Rights Violations by Imo Police’s Tiger Base Formation

No fewer than 35 civil rights and liberty groups on Monday asked the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, through the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, to investigate cases of Human Rights Violations by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command, Tiger Base.

The groups noted that the operations of the unit have been reported to be far worse than those of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), with numerous documented instances of egregious human rights violations.

The petition was signed by rights groups notable among whom were Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, Lagos, Spaces for Change (S4C), Lagos, Elixir Trust: Elixir Trust Foundation, Benue State, Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development (FENRAD) Aba, Abia State, Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS), Aba, Abia State, Vivacious Development Initiative (VIDI), Abia, Open Society on Justice Reform Project, Lagos, among others.

The groups cited a serialized investigative journalism report, which highlighted the atrocities committed, including shocking accounts by victims, survivors, relatives of victims and survivors, activists and human rights defenders and witnesses of egregious human rights atrocities, corruption and flagrant abuse of power sustained by impunity and the failure by police and police oversight authorities to investigate allegations and ensure accountability and justice.

They regretted that ‘Tiger Base’, was set up to tackle incidents of violent crimes, but the activities of the unit bear no resemblance to the requirements of the law or professional policing standards.

They said instead, the unit’s activities and methods evoke the sad memories of the disbanded SARS, which was notable for unchecked acts of violence and brutality, eventually sparking the spontaneous nationwide citizens revolt in October 2020 against police brutality.

In their opinion, the activities of the Tiger Base, Owerri and similar police tactical units across various states show clearly that no lessons were learnt and that another uprising more cataclysmic could happen anytime soon unless police brutality is checked.

They further faulted the failure of the authorities to investigate cases with a view to ensuring that perpetrators are brought to account and victims gain access to justice, which sustains the atmosphere of impunity that allows rampant, egregious police abuse.

“For instance, the silence by the police authorities over the findings from the police investigation ordered by the Inspector-General of Police into allegations of arbitrary arrest, unlawful detention, torture, extrajudicial killings and organ harvesting brought against some police operatives attached to the Anambra State Rapid Response Squad (former SARS Awkuzu) by a whistle blower bears testimony to the disposition of police authorities to cover up the atrocities of their personnel rather than ensuring transparent investigations and taking appropriate actions to demonstrate that the police hierarchy is not complicit or does not condone or cover up atrocities,” the groups said.

They highligted some acts of impunity by the Imo State Tiger Base to include arbitrary arrests and unlawful detention, trumped-up charges and extortion, torture and extrajudicial killings, rape, gender-based and other forms of sexual abuse, political persecution, impunity and lack of accountability.

They urged the Senate to take immediate and decisive action by conducting a thorough, impartial, and exhaustive investigation into the activities of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

The petition concluded, “The Senate must ensure accountability and advocate for the implementation of reforms.

“The time for accountability is now. The integrity of the Nigerian policing system and the trust of the citizens hinge on your commitment to uphold human rights and the rule of law.

“We appeal for your prompt attention to this pressing matter to restore justice and safeguard the rights of all Nigerians.”