Northern Leaders: Region Can’t Decide 2027 Presidency Alone as Opposition Gains Strength

As opposition against President Bola Tinubu’s administration continues to grow, elder statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has emphasized that the North alone cannot determine who becomes Nigeria’s next president in 2027.

This comes as the anti-Tinubu coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar gains support in the North.

In a related move, the League of Northern Democrats stated that their aim is not to seize power, but to help fix the country.

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Tinubu, recently declared that the North would soon outline its political direction for the 2027 elections.

According to him, no candidate can win the presidency without Northern support, making the region’s stance critical.

However, Yakassai, a former liaison officer to late President Shehu Shagari and a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), disagreed with the idea that one region could single-handedly decide the outcome of the election.

Speaking with Newsmen on Monday night Yakassai said, “The presidential election is a national affair. The North cannot decide who becomes president on its own, and neither can the South. Success will require support from both regions behind a strong and capable candidate.”

He explained that by “strong candidate,” he meant someone who is not only popular but also financially equipped, as modern Nigerian elections demand significant resources. He noted that wealthy individuals are often hesitant to fund candidates, making financial independence important.

Yakassai reiterated that although the North’s large population makes it influential, it cannot determine the presidency alone.

Recently, Prof. Tukur Mohammed Baba, National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), clarified that Dr. Baba-Ahmed’s recent comments reflected his personal opinion, not that of the organization.

“ACF has no control over who becomes president in 2027. No one can win the election solely on regional votes. The constitution requires a minimum level of support from across the country,” Baba said.

He added that the voters if allowed to vote freely and fairly without manipulation or interference would ultimately determine the next president.

Notably, on March 20, 2025, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced the formation of a coalition of opposition parties. Speaking at a press conference at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, he declared, “Yes, this is the birth of the opposition coalition ahead of 2027,” signaling a serious move to challenge President Tinubu in the next general election.