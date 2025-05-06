Rights Group Demand VDM’s Immediate Release, Investigation of GTBank’s Involvement

The Open Society on Justice Reform Project (OSJRP) on Monday expressed worry over the arrest and continued detention of social commentator and anti-corruption advocate, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC arrested VDM on allegations reported to be related to cyberstalking.

In a statement, the OSJRP Executive Director, Sam Akpologun, said the manner of VDM’s arrest, without a known charge, proper notice, or adherence to established judicial protocols, raises serious concerns about the misuse of state power to silence dissent.

He said the EFCC’s actions in the case were not only procedurally flawed but potentially unlawful and unconstitutional.

Akpologun described the reported complicity of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in a matter relating to private grievances on unauthorized deductions, being used as a basis for criminal charges involving a federal law enforcement agency, as troubling.

He noted that this may point to an alarming convergence of corporate and state power to suppress a whistleblower.

He said that if proven, the bank’s action constitutes an abuse of banking-client confidentiality and may breach provisions under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015, which mandates lawful investigation protocols in digital and financial disputes.

The rights activist noted that while no one is above the law, law enforcement agencies must operate within the bounds of law.

“If cyberbullying or cyberstalking is alleged, there are clear procedures under the Cybercrimes Act and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. These include Proper complaint and evidence submission, Investigation transparency, Right to legal representation and bail, and Timely arraignment before a competent court.

He said, “The EFCC’s current action violates these standards, reflecting a pattern of intimidation reminiscent of what courts have decried in cases such as Agbakoba v. Director, SSS (1994) and Ojukwu v. Military Governor of Lagos State (1986), where the Supreme Court condemned executive lawlessness and emphasized the supremacy of the rule of law.”

The group demanded VDM’s immediate and unconditional release or a formal charge within 48 hours, as per Section 35(4) of the 1999 Constitution.

It also called for an impartial and independent investigation into the involvement of GTBank, including a review by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Data Protection Commission on possible breaches.

It suggested a House of Representatives Committee on Human Rights hearing to investigate EFCC’s consistent abuse of power, the trend of targeting anti-corruption voices, and urgent judicial oversight to ensure that such arrests do not go unchecked.