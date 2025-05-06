Yobe Governor Pledges Support for Military Efforts to Maintain Peace in the state

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni met with Brigadier General BMG Martins, the Acting Commander of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force Northeast Operation HADIN Kai, to discuss ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the state on Monday.

Governor Buni reaffirmed the commitment of the state government and its citizens to support the military and other security agencies in achieving lasting peace.

He expressed confidence in Brig. Gen. Martins’ leadership and assured him of full cooperation from the state.

In response, Brig. Gen. Martins thanked the governor and emphasized the importance of community support in achieving their mission. “We are a team committed to restoring peace and security in the state and the entire region, so that people can live safely and pursue their livelihoods,” he said.

Also present at the event was Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security Affairs, presented an award to Governor Buni in recognition of his efforts toward peacebuilding and development in Yobe State.