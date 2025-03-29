Close Menu
    Northern Governors Condemn Killing of 16 Travelers in Edo

    0
    By on News
    Northern Governors promise to tackle security challenges and promote economic development

    The Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) has condemned the brutal killing of travelers from Northern Nigeria in Udune Efandion, Uromi, Edo State.

    In a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General of Press Affairs at the Government House in Gombe, the forum’s chairman, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, described the attack as a severe violation of human rights.

    Governor Yahaya, who expressed concern over the extrajudicial violence maintained that such action was unacceptable, stressing the need for unequivocal condemnation.

    “We are deeply disturbed by the loss of innocent lives and the horrific manner in which these individuals were attacked,” Yahaya added.

    While condoling with the victims’ families and those affected by the tragedy, the forum also called on relevant authorities to launch a thorough investigation, ensure swift justice for the perpetrators, and take preventive measures to avoid future incidents.

    Yahaya further emphasized that all Nigerians, regardless of region, should be able to travel freely and safely without the threat of violence.

    He urged law enforcement agencies to take decisive action while suing for calm among the general public.

