Nollywood Mourns the Loss of Visionary Director Dimeji Ajibola

The Nigerian film industry has lost a visionary, as celebrated director and editor Dimeji Ajibola passed away in the early hours of November 3, 2024, following a battle with an undisclosed illness.

Ajibola’s death has left a void in Nollywood, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and fans alike. Actor Bolanle Ninalowo expressed his grief on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a photo of Ajibola: “I love you, brother, and I miss you, Dimeji Ajibola. May God heal your family and loved ones. Till we meet again, didi dox, rest on the champ.”

Ajibola was a celebrated director whose work pushed the boundaries of Nigerian cinema. He directed the 2023 crime thriller series Shanty Town, and was also the creative force behind Hoodrush, a 2012 urban musical film that received critical acclaim and won multiple awards, including Best Movie at the Green Me Film Festival in Germany.

Dimeji Ajibola’s talent and contributions to Nollywood will be remembered, and he leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking storytelling that continues to inspire filmmakers.

