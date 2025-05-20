BREAKING: Security Forces Accompanying Governor Zulum Engage Boko Haram in Gunfight

Security personnel escorting the convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, clashed with Boko Haram terrorists on their way back to Maiduguri from Gomboru Ngala.

The governor had just completed a three-day tour of the area following recent terrorist attacks.

The gunfight occurred between 12:50 pm and 1:30 pm after the convoy encountered the terrorists, whose intentions were unclear. Security forces immediately engaged them in a firefight that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

It is unclear whether Governor Zulum was in the convoy at the time. A source traveling with the group confirmed the incident, stating that the attack happened after they left Wulgo, where the governor had assessed the security situation.

The sudden gunfire caused panic among the convoy, with some fearing an ambush. However, security operatives successfully repelled the attackers.

Casualties were reported among members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local hunters, though the exact number of injuries remains unknown.

No further details have been released regarding the incident.

