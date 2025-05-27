NOA Moves To Curb Spread of Rubella and Measles

In a move to curb the spread of rubella and measles, the Kaduna State Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign across the state, focusing on schools, religious institutions, and communities.

This initiative was disclosed on Tuesday in a statement issued in Kaduna by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Argungu, on behalf of the State Director, Mr. Danjuma Makama.

According to Makama, the campaign was rolled out as part of the 2025 Children’s Day celebration, which is themed: “Enhance the Total Well-being of the Child through Quality Education and Skill Development.”

He noted that rubella, a highly contagious viral disease, mostly affects children and young people. However, prevention is possible thanks to the availability of vaccines — hence the need to raise public awareness.

Highlighting the pivotal role of faith leaders in influencing community behavior, Makama said the agency began its advocacy efforts with a courtesy visit to prominent Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi.

The delegation to the cleric included Dr. Kabir Mustapha, a senior medical professional and Federal Ministry of Health consultant; Abubakar Argungu from NOA; as well as Dr. Idris Baba and Ibrahim Mohammed of UNICEF’s Kaduna Field Office.

Makama explained that the goal of the visits is to enlighten religious leaders on the risks posed by the disease and the benefits of immunization.

“The NOA team met with religious leaders to sensitise them on the importance of vaccination and the need to protect children from the disease.

“The campaign seeks to promote the total well-being of children through quality education and skill development.