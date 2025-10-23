spot_img
October 23, 2025

African Energy Chamber Leader NJ Ayuk Receives Honorary DoctorateÂ 

Opinions
By: Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

â€”

Chairman of AEC, NY Ayuk, awarded Ph.D, Moscow. October 2025

Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), Â NJ Ayuk, in a historical landmark recognition become the first African to be awarded the prestigious title of Honorary Professor (Professor Honoris Causa) by the National Research University, Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MPEI), for excellence and global influence in advancing Africa’s energy agenda, for his advocacy for sustainable investment policy, and consistent efforts taken to broaden energy knowledge in the academia.

National Research University “Moscow Power Engineering Institute” is one of the largest technical universities of Russia. In a classical ceremony held at the National Research University, Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MPEI), as part of the Russian Energy Week on mid-October 2025, MPEI hailed Ayuk as “a transformative leader who bridges continents,” recognizing his role in advancing energy justice, capacity development, and technology transfer across Africa.

Under Ayuk’s dynamic leadership, the African Energy Chamber has become the heartbeat of the continent’s energy narrativeâ€”advocating for Africa’s right to develop its resources responsibly, drive local content, and secure fair partnerships that prioritize people over profit. From oil and gas to renewables and minerals, Ayuk’s voice resonates as a rallying call: “Africa must be at the table, not on the menu, in the global energy transition.”

Russia and Africa: Building Value, Not Dependency

Ayuk’s recognition coincided with his participation at Russian Energy Week 2025, where he underscored that Africa’s partnership with Russia should be rooted in empowermentâ€”not exploitation.

Speaking to local Russian media-Sputnik Africa, Ayuk emphasized: “Russia is helping Africa build value chains and transfer know-how so we can truly do it for ourselves. Their collaboration is about using energy to power industries like fertilizer, agriculture, and manufacturingâ€”so that Africaâ€™s gas and minerals fuel African growth.”

He also called on African governments to create competitive, investor-friendly fiscal frameworks to attract sustainable capital while ensuring community benefits and long-term development impact. His message echoed a growing continental consensus: Africa’s energy transition must serve African interests first.

The honorary professorship marks a milestone in NJ Ayuk’s illustrious careerâ€”cementing his place among the world’s foremost advocates for energy access, equity, and African self-determination. Through his books, speeches, and work at the African Energy Chamber, Ayuk has redefined how the world views Africa’s role in the global energy conversationâ€”from a passive supplier to a proactive architect of its own destiny.

“Africa’s energy story must be told by Africansâ€”because it is Africans who are shaping the world’s energy future,” Professor NJ Ayuk has repeatedly affirmed over the years. As Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, he leads advocacy for policies that promote transparency, sustainability, and equitable growth in Africa’s energy industry.

The Chamber serves as a key platform connecting African governments, investors, and communities to drive long-term prosperity across the continent. The African Energy Chamber is an energy advocacy group based in South Africa, founded in 2018, by NJ Ayuk. It is focused on energy advocacy, energy developments and legal issues related to oil and gas in African countries.

No Genocide in Nigeria, Just Liesâ€" Sultan Challenges Critics to Show Proof
Niger Approves Free Medical Care for Essa Tanker Explosion Victims
