No compromise on quality of service, Huawei promises customers

Denying that consumers would be affected by the “global tussle”, Huawei on Wednesday said that its quality of service as well as the software updates that are available to the brands existing pool of customers would not draw any slack.

Huawei, recently reassured consumers that they would not be victims of this global tussle and will continue to receive gadgets and software updates in a timely manner.

Staying true to its core DNA of customer centric technology innovation, the company that started in a small room in China, in 1984, is today a global brand and claims to be “an undisputed leader in 5G”. It is also the No.2 player in smartphones, shipping 206 million units last year.

Huawei is the second largest company utilising Google’s Android platform and covers 470 million customers worldwide, with their entire gamut of products and services.

Huawei created the world’s first Leica triple-camera smartphone, with its P20 Prosmartphone delivering superior AI camera experience and achieving the highest score in DxOMark – 109.

No company was able to beat this score in 2018 and was ultimately beaten by its own smartphone, the Huawei P30 Pro.

By combining software and hardware innovation, Huawei introduced “GPU Turbo’‘ technology to improve gaming experience and provided great graphics performance improvements.

The brand enjoys strong partnerships with tech behemoths such as Intel and Qualcomm and also India based partners and vendors such as Poorvika, Amazon India, Croma, Leica, among others.

“Huawei products continue to resonate well with our customers at Croma and our relationship with Huawei will continue to function strongly as before,” Ritesh Ghoshal, Chief Marketing officer, Croma, said in a statement.

“Huawei remains a popular smartphone brand in Poorvika through its differentiated consumer offerings, and a cherished partner for Poorvika. We will continue providing support to prospective Huawei customers,” added Uvaraj Natarajan, CEO, Poorvika.

Huawei surpassed Apple to become the second-largest smartphone seller in the world after Samsung.

Huawei said it is currently the “undisputed leader” in 5G from a network perspective.

Globally, Huawei is an active member of over 400 standards organizations, industry alliances, and open source communities, where it serves in more than 400 key positions.

Huawei has its second largest R&D base in Bengaluru which is a solution delivery centre for the brand’s other markets worldwide. Over the next five years, India will be innovating for the world and become the prime engine for progress, worldwide, Huawei said.