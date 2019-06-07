Toke Makinwa: Men That Have Nothing To Offer Run From Successful Women – How True Is This?

Popular Nigerian media personality and author, Toke Makinwa, recently took to her Instagram stories and encouraged women to go after their dreams without being subdued by what the society thinks.

According to her, the right man will respect and value feats achieved by an ambitious woman.

Here is what she wrote;

“Buy that house, buy your dream car, go on that vacation. Don’t let anyone tell you it’ll scare them away. The right man will respect all you’ve worked hard to achieve on your own and be inspired that in this man’s world, (so they think), you did it”.

“The ones that run away had nothing to offer in the first place. Stop apologizing for being woman enough to choose you over toxic situations. You’re not selfish, it is your right to dream big and achieve even more.”

Personally, I think Makinwa’s comment is on point. I mean, it is high time most women stop dimming their light just so their man would shine brighter. You restrict your greatness just because you don’t want your man to feel insecure.

I think Nigerians have this mentality that the moment a woman becomes successful, men start affording her; they get intimidated by her but does it really have to be so?

Just like men, women too have every right to dream big and be successful in their career too. They have every right to have a house and a car not minding that they are single.

As women we should stop restricting our greatness. Like Makinwa said, “it is your right to dream big and achieve even more. And if you are single and successful in your career, the right man will respect all you’ve worked hard to achieve on your own”.

So, keep dreaming big. Keep working hard.