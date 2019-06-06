Nollywood actress Regina Daniels replies critics for marrying 59-year-old man

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has replied her critics saying that she had been an adult from her childhood.

This is the first time the actress is granting an interview after her traditional wedding with rich politician, Ned Nwoko.

Daniels in a YouTube video captioned “13 things you don’t know about me”, said she went through a lot as a child.

She said people should rather see her as an adult after recently getting married to a 59-year-old billionaire, Nwoko, in Delta.

The actress, who still claims to be 18-year-old, has been criticized for marrying her older partner because of his money.

Daniels said, “I have been an adult since birth.”