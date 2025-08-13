No apologies working with Tinubu, He is doing well- Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on Tuesday, said he has no apologies supporting President Bola Tinubu, citing their longstanding relationship and the President’s economic reforms as the reasons.

Soludo made the clarification yesterday, when he visited the President at the State House in Abuja, to discuss issues of the state of Anambra, the economy and security.

A standout from the visit was the inscription, ‘Progressives Working Together’, which the governor adorned during the visit, which appear to be a pointer to his political opponents of his relationship with the president.

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Anambra had criticized the governor for consistently peddling the mantra, insisting that the governor as unduly exploring political patronage of the President ahead of the November 8 Governorship Election in the state.

The governor, who addressed State House Correspondents immediately after the meeting, said friendship and shared progressive ideals, not political party labels, guide his relationship with the president.

He expressed confidence that the president is taking the right steps in the administration of the country’s affairs and the only thing remaining is to steady the cause.

“Tinubu has been my personal friend for over 22 years. You don’t hurt your friend and start quivering about who he is. I support him, and I’m impressed by the bold steps he has taken, particularly in the economy and structural reforms,” the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor said.

Soludo, who was queried on his ideology of ‘Progressives Working Together’, said it high time members of the Progressives Political Parties came together as like minds to chart a progressive cause for the nation.

He recalled that his call for progressives to work together dates back to Tinubu’s visit to Anambra during the last election season, stressing that political collaboration across party lines is key to national development.

On security, the governor said his administration is executing a “holistic” strategy that blends military force with non-kinetic measures.

He credited the enactment of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law in January with disrupting criminal syndicates and forcing many “deadly native doctors” who lured youths into crime to flee the state.

Youth empowerment, Soludo said, remains a core pillar of his non-kinetic approach.

“Over the past year, 5,000 young people have been trained and empowered, with another 8,700 set to receive multi-billion-naira financial support soon.

“We’re creating several thousand youth millionaires within our first three years,” he said, adding that this is in addition to massive investments in infrastructure, schools, and healthcare.