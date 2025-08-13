Miyetti Allah Vigilantes Foil Kidnapping, Arrest Culprit in Kwara

The Kwara State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), led by Alhaji Idris Abubakar Sakaina, has commended the efforts of its vigilante group for a successful operation against suspected kidnappers.

During the operation, the vigilantes apprehended several suspects and rescued kidnapped victims.

They also recovered weapons, including AK-47 rifles, as well as hard drugs and other items taken from the victims.

According to MACBAN’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Muhammad Kangodabe, photos and videos of the operation show its success in tackling criminal activities in the community.

He noted that one of the victims, an elderly man seen in the pictures, has been freed thanks to the quick response of the vigilantes.

The association’s leadership expressed deep appreciation for the bravery and dedication of the vigilantes and pledged continued support to strengthen the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other crimes.