spot_img
Menu
Search
Subscribe

Miyetti Allah Vigilantes Foil Kidnapping, Arrest Culprit in Kwara

Community
— By: Hassan Haruna

Miyetti Allah Vigilantes Stop Kidnapping, Arrest Culprit in Kwara
Kwara Map

The Kwara State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), led by Alhaji Idris Abubakar Sakaina, has commended the efforts of its vigilante group for a successful operation against suspected kidnappers.

During the operation, the vigilantes apprehended several suspects and rescued kidnapped victims.

They also recovered weapons, including AK-47 rifles, as well as hard drugs and other items taken from the victims.

According to MACBAN’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Muhammad Kangodabe, photos and videos of the operation show its success in tackling criminal activities in the community.

He noted that one of the victims, an elderly man seen in the pictures, has been freed thanks to the quick response of the vigilantes.

The association’s leadership expressed deep appreciation for the bravery and dedication of the vigilantes and pledged continued support to strengthen the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other crimes.

Previous article
No Apologies Working With Tinubu, He Is Doing Well- Soludo
Next article
FAO FISH4ACP Trains Anambra Catfish Farmers in Financial Skills
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

FAO FISH4ACP Trains Anambra Catfish Farmers in Financial Skills

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
A 5-day financial literacy training for Anambra Youth led...

No Apologies Working With Tinubu, He Is Doing Well- Soludo

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on Tuesday, said...

An Open Letter to my Neighbors, Journalists, and the World

Jarga Kebba Gigo Jarga Kebba Gigo -
Dear precious neighbors and every living spirit, please allow...

JUST IN: Court Frees Ibom Air Passenger Comfort Emmanson

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The drama surrounding the Ibom Air mid-air altercation came...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

FAO FISH4ACP Trains Anambra Catfish Farmers in Financial Skills

Business 0
A 5-day financial literacy training for Anambra Youth led...

No Apologies Working With Tinubu, He Is Doing Well- Soludo

News 0
Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on Tuesday, said...

An Open Letter to my Neighbors, Journalists, and the World

Opinions 0
Dear precious neighbors and every living spirit, please allow...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join