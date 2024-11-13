Enugu Gov’t orders Investigation into Bullying, Assault Incident at Federal Gov’t College

The Enugu State Government on Tuesday condemned, in strong terms, the bullying and physical assault on a student of the Federal Government College, Enugu, by a group of students at the school hostel.

Earlier on Monday, a short video clip circulating on social media showed some students of the Federal Government College, Enugu, engaging in a physical assault of another student in the school hostel.

This immediately elicited condemnation from both the state government and members of the public.

Describing the incident as deeply troubling and emotionally distressing, the state government ordered the swift investigation, arrest, and prosecution of the culprits involved in the physical abuse.

In a public service announcement issued by the State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ndubueze Mbah, the government underscored its displeasure over the incident and zero tolerance for bullying, abuse, and any form of dehumanizing treatment in the learning environments across the state, warning that there would always be consequences for such acts.

Noting that the incident occurred in a Federal Government College in the state, the statement assured that the state government communicated with the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that appropriate sanctions were applied to the errant students and any school managers who failed in their duties.

The statement reassured parents, students, and members of the public that the state government would always prioritize the safety and welfare of students, citing the record and massive investment the Governor Peter Mbah Administration had made in the education sector as a commitment to ensuring a safe and conducive learning atmosphere.

“The Enugu State Government has zero tolerance for bullying and abuse in our schools. The safety and welfare of our students are paramount.

“Government is resolved to prosecute culprits who engage in the criminal behavior of physical assault against students.

“Such immoral behavior has no place in our academic environments and those who tread that part must be ready to face the consequences,” the statement read in part.

The state government also reminded all the educational institutions in the state of their role in ensuring that the safety and well-being of students are given preference, warning of dire consequences against harassment, intimidation, and violence which violate the core values of respect, equality and freedom of students.

