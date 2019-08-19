Nnamdi Kanu Applauds Attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Describes it as Courageous Act

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has described the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg Germany as a ‘courageous act’.

Ekweremadu, the Senator representing Enugu West District was invited as a Guest of Honour to the second Annual Igbo Cultural Festival which held in Nuremberg, Germany, and was physically attacked by IPOB members.

In his reaction via his Twitter handle, Kanu said the attack was “the courageous act,” which would serve as “a polite warning to those engaged in selling our collective interest to the Fulani caliphate.”

He also extended his warning to other Igbo leaders especially Nnia Nwodo and “Igbo governors.”

Meanwhile, the Federal government, Igbo leaders and organizations, governors and political leaders have condemned the attack on Sen. Ekweremadu.